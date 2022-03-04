Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $977,000 in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $19,641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWII stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

