Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 450,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BTU opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

