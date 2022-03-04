Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $902,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 112.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 497.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

