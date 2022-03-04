Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.