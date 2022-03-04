Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.70, but opened at $64.30. Scientific Games shares last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 6,475 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

