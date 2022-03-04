Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of Innospec worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

