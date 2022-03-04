Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

