Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.37 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

