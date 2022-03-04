Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in AT&T by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AT&T by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 960,050 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

