ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

SREV opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 1,052,303 shares of company stock worth $1,126,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.