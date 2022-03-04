Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SHEN. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.
SHEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $61.53.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
