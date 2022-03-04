Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHEN. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

SHEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

