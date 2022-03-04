Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

