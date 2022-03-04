Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

