Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
STVG opened at GBX 321.67 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.76. The company has a market capitalization of £150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 307 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.17).
About STV Group (Get Rating)
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
