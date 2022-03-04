Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get STV Group alerts:

STVG opened at GBX 321.67 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.76. The company has a market capitalization of £150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 307 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.17).

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,815.91).

About STV Group (Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.