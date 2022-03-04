Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Expands By 309.1%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 40,434.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 811,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 809,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,195,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 695,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

