Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Grows By 69.0%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

