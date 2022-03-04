Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Rises By 183.3%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Get Rating)
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.