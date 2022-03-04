Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Decreases By 55.7%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the January 31st total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

AYRWF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

