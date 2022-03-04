Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Declines By 42.7%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 402,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVXV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

