Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Drops By 43.4%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.08. 1,054,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,088. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.06.
