Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 73.0%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPCAY shares. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

