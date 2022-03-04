Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Declines By 80.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
DNOPY remained flat at $$36.71 on Friday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.
Dino Polska Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dino Polska (DNOPY)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.