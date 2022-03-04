Short Interest in Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Increases By 181.3%

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EEGI traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 50,277,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,003,188. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

