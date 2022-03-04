Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Drops By 68.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares in the last quarter.

