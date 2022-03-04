Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Drops By 68.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
