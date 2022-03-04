Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declines By 41.8%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.
Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.00.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.