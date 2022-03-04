Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declines By 41.8%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.