Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Rises By 214.2%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.