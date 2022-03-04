Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 44.2%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
INVO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 14,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,093. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.
About INVO Bioscience
INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
