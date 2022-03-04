Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Expands By 98.0%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MHTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Manhattan Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
