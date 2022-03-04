Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Expands By 98.0%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MHTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Manhattan Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.