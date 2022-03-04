Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declines By 50.0%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UUGRY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $31.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 980 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
