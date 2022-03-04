Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Grows By 371.4%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BJK opened at $40.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

