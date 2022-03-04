Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Grows By 371.4%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BJK opened at $40.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.