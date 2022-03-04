Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Rises By 364.7%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 364.7% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

