Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Rises By 259.0%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 259.0% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Petroleum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the last quarter.

WOPEY stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

