Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF remained flat at $$62.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.