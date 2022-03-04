Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF remained flat at $$62.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

