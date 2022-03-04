Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.77.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

