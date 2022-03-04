Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 153.9% in February

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 504,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,665. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.