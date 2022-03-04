Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 153.9% in February

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMEV stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 504,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,665. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
