SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $188.21

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.21, but opened at $197.00. SiTime shares last traded at $193.86, with a volume of 4,885 shares changing hands.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,259 shares of company stock worth $9,732,085. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

