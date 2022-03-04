SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

