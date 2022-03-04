SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.