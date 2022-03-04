SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ SKYW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.81.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
