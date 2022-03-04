Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slam by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slam by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Slam has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

