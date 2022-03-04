Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 13.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

SNBR stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

