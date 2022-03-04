SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUNS. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

