SmileDirectClub, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SDC opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

