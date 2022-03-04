Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

