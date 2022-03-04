Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($18.46) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.61) to GBX 1,670 ($22.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,672.75 ($22.44).
Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,265.50 ($16.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.59.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
