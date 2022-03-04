Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock traded down $14.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 196,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.