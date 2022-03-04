Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $506,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

