Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

NYSE:SQM opened at $73.60 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.