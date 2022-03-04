Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 48,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,662 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $73.60.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

