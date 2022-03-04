Societe Generale Downgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $37.25 on Monday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.