Societe Generale Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $309.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $306.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Workday stock opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,726.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $127,449,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

